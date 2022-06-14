CRB Monitor And RiskScout Partner To Offer Commercial BSA/AML Platform For Cannabis & Emerging Market Businesses

CRB Monitor - a leading provider of cannabis corporate intelligence - announced its newly formed partnership with RiskScout to offer a commercial BSA/AML platform that streamlines complex compliance processes to verify, onboard and manage emerging market businesses including cannabis.

“We are thrilled to partner with RiskScout, which successfully guides financial institutions through complex and high-risk banking compliance challenges,” said Steven Kemmerling, founder and CEO of CRB Monitor.

“As federal and state regulatory hurdles continue to evolve for the cannabis industry, integrating CRB Monitor’s data within RiskScout’s enhanced due diligence platform will help ensure that banks and credit unions don’t run afoul of the rules,” Kemmerling added.

The new licensing agreement will integrate CRB Monitor’s marijuana-related business, licensing, and violations data within RiskScout’s enhanced due to diligence platform.

"We share CRB Monitor’s objective of reducing the cost and complexity of banking and financial services for the cannabis industry,” said Justin Fischer, co-founder and CEO of RiskScout. “We’re excited about the partnership and added value for our users because CRB Monitor has the most comprehensive cannabis licensing data we've seen.”

CRB Monitor And RiskScout

CRB Monitor empowers financial institutions and cannabis industry participants to manage better and monetize cannabis-related risks and opportunities. Known for its breadth, depth, and integrity, CRB Monitor has become the industry standard for cannabis-related market intelligence, with daily coverage of over 62,000 Tier 1 CRBs, 115,000 marijuana business licenses, 100,000 beneficial owners, and 1,800 cannabis-linked securities.

RiskScout is a commercial BSA platform that streamlines complex compliance in verifying, onboarding, and managing emerging market businesses such as hemp, cannabis, private ATMs, crypto, MSBs, and more.