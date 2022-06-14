Bhang Launches High Roller Nano-Infused Pre-Roll With 50+% THC

Bhang Inc. BHNGF BHNG launched a new pre-roll offering.

The new Bhang High Roller Nano-infused Pre-Roll is a whole flower product combined with nano-THC that delivers a more effective, efficient, and consistent experience.

The new infused pre-roll consists of hand-selected premium indoor flower combined with nano-THC coming in consistently at 50+% THC (20% more than your standard pre-roll).

Nano-THC means the THC particles themselves are smaller, meaning the High Roller Pre-Roll is infused with tiny molecules making the THC easier to absorb, facilitating almost instant onset.

"When it comes to the pre-roll category, we weren't just targeting market share and shelf-space opportunity - although infused pre-rolls are the second-best-selling pre-roll segment after hybrid/single-strain sales in the U.S., according to the latest data from Headset," stated Jamie L. Pearson, president and CEO of Bhang. "The product we developed also had to live up to the legacy we've built over the past 12 years. The nano-infused process focuses on quality, consistency, and effectiveness, which makes the new product a perfect fit for our award-winning portfolio. Nano-THC is the future of cannabis products and consumers are asking more and more where it's available. We're paying close attention to state legislation and will expand accordingly when the time comes."

Bhang High Roller nano-infused pre-rolls are available in 1 gram format, delivering a 50+% THC dosage carefully rolled in unbleached natural brown papers.

Photo: Courtesy of Bhang Inc.

