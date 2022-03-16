Trulieve Launches Supplier Diversity Initiative & Opens Another Florida Medical Marijuana Dispensary

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX:TCNNF) (CSE:TRUL) launched its nationwide supplier diversity initiative and announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Boca Raton, Florida.

Supplier Diversity Initiative

Suppliers nationwide are encouraged to register on Trulieve's supplier database. Through the company's comprehensive supplier diversity initiative, Trulieve will consider all varieties of products and services from marketing and software to cleaning supplies, training, construction and other ancillary services that support Trulieve's day-to-day operations.

"Trulieve's supplier diversity initiative showcases how cannabis leaders can positively impact local business communities while promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the cannabis industry," stated Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "As Trulieve broadens its services and operations, we look forward to establishing new professional relationships with diverse business owners who wish to be active participants in this rapidly growing sector."

Opening of medical cannabis dispensary

The dispensary, located at 23233 S State Road 7, opened its doors 9 a.m. on March 16. Shoppers can attend the grand opening festivities throughout the day at the new dispensary where they can expect numerous partner giveaways, music, food trucks, deals and specials. All registered MMJ patients will receive a 25% discount. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup.

Trulieve dispensaries throughout Florida offer on-site consultations to help patients obtain appropriate medical products and dosages to ensure optimal cannabis experiences. Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more.

Patients have access to nationally-beloved brands such as Bellamy Brothers, Bhang(OTCQB:BHNGF), Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, Love's Oven, O.pen, and Sunshine Cannabis, which are all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida.