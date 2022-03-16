QQQ
+ 8.76
319.39
+ 2.67%
BTC/USD
+ 1300.27
40580.60
+ 3.3102%
DIA
+ 4.00
332.19
+ 1.19%
SPY
+ 7.00
419.17
+ 1.64%
TLT
+ 0.24
131.29
+ 0.18%
GLD
-0.42
179.31
-0.23%

Trulieve Launches Supplier Diversity Initiative & Opens Another Florida Medical Marijuana Dispensary

byVuk Zdinjak
March 16, 2022 10:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Trulieve Launches Supplier Diversity Initiative & Opens Another Florida Medical Marijuana Dispensary

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX:TCNNF) (CSE:TRUL) launched its nationwide supplier diversity initiative and announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Boca Raton, Florida.

Supplier Diversity Initiative

Suppliers nationwide are encouraged to register on Trulieve's supplier database. Through the company's comprehensive supplier diversity initiative, Trulieve will consider all varieties of products and services from marketing and software to cleaning supplies, training, construction and other ancillary services that support Trulieve's day-to-day operations.

"Trulieve's supplier diversity initiative showcases how cannabis leaders can positively impact local business communities while promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the cannabis industry," stated Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "As Trulieve broadens its services and operations, we look forward to establishing new professional relationships with diverse business owners who wish to be active participants in this rapidly growing sector."

Opening of medical cannabis dispensary

The dispensary, located at 23233 S State Road 7, opened its doors 9 a.m. on March 16. Shoppers can attend the grand opening festivities throughout the day at the new dispensary where they can expect numerous partner giveaways, music, food trucks, deals and specials. All registered MMJ patients will receive a 25% discount. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup.

Trulieve dispensaries throughout Florida offer on-site consultations to help patients obtain appropriate medical products and dosages to ensure optimal cannabis experiences. Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more.

Patients have access to nationally-beloved brands such as Bellamy Brothers, Bhang(OTCQB:BHNGF), Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, Love's Oven, O.pen, and Sunshine Cannabis, which are all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida.

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Trulieve Borrows $350M To Repay Harvest Health's Debt, Expands Partnership With Bhang

Trulieve Borrows $350M To Repay Harvest Health's Debt, Expands Partnership With Bhang

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) announced Thursday it has obtained commitments for a private placement of 8% senior secured notes due 2026 for aggregate gross proceeds of $350.0 million. read more
'Arguably The Fastest-Growing Business In The World': 6 Investment Pitches From The Cannabis Capital Conference

'Arguably The Fastest-Growing Business In The World': 6 Investment Pitches From The Cannabis Capital Conference

Cantor Lowers Price Target On Trulieve But The Stock Is Still Their Top Pick Among MSOs

Cantor Lowers Price Target On Trulieve But The Stock Is Still Their Top Pick Among MSOs

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX: TCNNF) revealed its Q3  read more
Two Important Women-Led Companies Launch Partnership in Florida $TCNNF $OGI — Cannabis Daily November 23, 2021

Two Important Women-Led Companies Launch Partnership in Florida $TCNNF $OGI — Cannabis Daily November 23, 2021

 The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space St. Louis lawmakers move to decriminalize possession and cultivation of marijuana. Trulieve and Bhang partnership kicks off in Florida. Public companies mentioned in the episode: read more