Parallel Expands In Florida, Opens New Surterra Wellness Medical Cannabis Dispensary In Miami

Parallel is opening of a new Surterra Wellness medical marijuana dispensary in Miami, Florida, becoming the third Surterra location in the Magic City.

The dispensary is located at 10755 SW 72 Street on the popular Southwest 72 Street, known locally as Sunset Drive. It is conveniently located among the suburbs of Kendall, Pinecrest, The Hammocks, and South Miami, and is easily accessible to the I-95.

"As Surterra continues to expand its dispensary locations across Florida, we're excited to increase our presence in the sunny home to hundreds of thousands of Miami residents who seek high-quality medical marijuana products, which we're proud to provide," James Whitcomb, Parallel’s CEO, said.

The grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Thursday, June 16, with the unveiling of a special art creation for Surterra by internationally known, local artist Douglas Hoekzema, aka Hoxxoh.

In celebration of the store's grand opening, patients will enjoy 42.0% off all items and double Loyalty Points for the entire day of the grand opening.

“Our new dispensary increases access to the world-class products and service for which Surterra has become known," Zack Fleming, president of Surterra Wellness, said. "We welcome all registered patients and also look forward to assisting in the qualification process for new patients."

