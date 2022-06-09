4Front Ventures Makes Several Key Senior Leadership Changes

4Front Ventures Corp. FFNTF FFNT, a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, revealed several key leadership appointments, including a new CFO, executive vice president, general counsel, president of California operations and two additional board members.

4Front has added Keith Adams as chief financial officer; Christopher Wimmer as general counsel; Ray Landgraf as president of California operations; Brandon Mills as executive vice president; and Robert Hunt and Amit Patel as new board members. Andrew Thut, who served as interim chief financial officer, will remain in his original capacity as chief investment officer for the company. These appointments are in line with 4Front's action-centered leadership approach to ensure the company is best positioned for long-term growth.

4Front Chief Financial Officer Keith Adams

Keith Adams served as the chief financial officer of LPF Holdco, LLC d/b/a Loudpack, one of California's leading privately held, vertically integrated cannabis companies, which was acquired by Harborside Inc. HBORF in April 2022. With more than 30 years of experience in accounting and finance, Adams has a successful track record of scaling companies, driving profitability and raising equity and debt.

4Front General Counsel Christopher Wimmer

Christopher Wimmer served as in-house vice president of legal at Agrify Corporation AGFY, where he provided legal advice on all aspects of this publicly traded cannabis cultivation and extraction equipment company. Wimmer has 17 years of diverse experience as an attorney, and he has been in the cannabis industry for four years – two of which he has spent as in-house legal counsel – assisting in acquisitions, partnerships, wholesale purchases, IP licensing, HR matters and litigation.

4Front President of California Operations Ray Landgraf

Ray Landgraf was the founder and CEO of Island Cannabis Co., a premier California cannabis brand and consumer-products business. Before founding Island, he served as vice president of global business development and head of authentication and verification solutions for Dun & Bradstreet DNB, and has held leadership positions at Credibility Corp., which was acquired by DNB for $360M; Reply! RPYTF, MerchantCircle, Viking Asset Management and Fisher Investments.

4Front Executive Vice President Brandon Mills

Brandon Mills served as president and chief operating officer of Island. With his strong entrepreneurial and C-Suite background, Mills brings expertise in corporate strategy, operations, technology, product and data in both public and private operating environments. In addition to his role at Island, Mills has served as: co-founder and head of product for true[x], an advertising technology platform acquired by 21st Century Fox for $200M in 2014; founder and CEO of BlockBeacon, a mobile marketing platform acquired by Credibility Corp in 2012; and vice president and general manager of Dun & Bradstreet, where he was responsible for the global portfolio of credibility, credit and risk products within in its high-growth emerging business division.

4Front Board Member Robert Hunt

Robert Hunt has more than 15 years of experience in the cannabis industry, serving as an attorney, consultant and entrepreneur. Since January 2018, Hunt has been a managing member of Linnaea Holdings, a California-based cannabis-focused private equity and operating company hybrid venture, and since January 2017, Hunt has been a managing member of Shingle Hill, a boutique cannabis consulting firm. From June 2016 to December 2016, he was employed as president of Teewinot Life Sciences, a cannabinoid producer, and before that, from August 2014 to May 2016, Hunt was a general partner of Tuatara Capital, L.P., a private equity firm focused on the cannabis industry.

4Front Board Member Amit Patel

Amit Patel brings to the 4Front Board a wide range of experience in investment management, investment banking, and the management and oversight of operating companies, including companies undergoing strategic transformations. Patel has served as managing partner of Paceline Partners since January 2016 and oversees the firm's investment activities. Prior to that he worked at Houlihan Lokey HLI for over 15 years, last serving as managing director for the company's principal investment fund and in the financial restructuring group. Patel also served as a board member of LPF Holdco, LLC d/b/a Loudpack, before it was acquired by Harborside Inc.

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash

