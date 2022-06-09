Planet 13 Announces Third Florida Cannabis Dispensary Located In Ocala

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. PLTH PLNHF ,a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, announced the third location of its planned Florida dispensary network located in the city of Ocala.

"We are thoughtfully and deliberately executing our Florida roadmap to bring the famous Planet 13 brand to Florida. This is the third dispensary location of our initial six neighborhood dispensaries targeted towards major Florida population centers with underserved local residents," stated Bob Groesbeck, co-CEO of Planet 13. "We look forward to serving patients in Florida and showing them why our products are among the most popular in Nevada and why our in-store experiences at both the SuperStore and smaller neighborhood dispensaries are some of the highest rated."

The location in Ocala is in a densely populated, busy retail corridor across the street from a Walmart Supercenter and an IMAX theater.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and in Orange County, California. Planet 13 also holds a medical marijuana treatment center license in Florida and a 49% interest in Planet 13 Illinois which won a lottery for a social-equity justice involved dispensing license in the Chicago-region of Illinois. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products.

