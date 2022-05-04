Planet 13 Expands Shop-in-Shop Partnership With STIIIZY With Inclusion Of The Las Vegas SuperStore

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. PLNHF PLTH is expanding shop-in-shop partnership with STIIIZY, to include the Las Vegas SuperStore.

"STIIIZY is an absolute force in California, taking the number one brand spot according to Headset, and their shop-in-shop in our Orange County SuperStore has been a huge hit," stated Larry Scheffler, co-CEO of Planet 13. "It is an honor to expand that partnership and continue our tradition of being an entry point and brand partner for the top California brands looking to expand to Nevada. It's a key differentiator that we intend to repeat as we build-out our Florida and Illinois operations."

Other shop-in-shop partners in Las Vegas include CANN and in Orange County STIIIZY, SELECT.

