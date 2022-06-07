The Oscars Of Cannabis: High Times Cannabis Cup People's Choice Awards Returns To Colorado

The world’s leading cannabis products competition, the High Times Cannabis Cup, is making its return to Colorado in June 2022. Forty-five of the state’s most popular cannabis brands are competing across 12 categories to be recognized as the best products in the state. The People’s Choice Edition of the awards, created during the pandemic, allows members of the public to cast their vote for the best products in the state and determine the winners.

How it works:

Those interested in serving as judges can pre-register at CannabisCup.com/preregister to be the first to get Cannabis Cup judging award updates, judging kit availability and pricing information. Judging kits will be available at participating dispensaries on June 5 (June 4 for dispensary partner loyalty members) on a first-come-first-serve basis. No confirmation or approval is necessary. Judging kits come in a smell-resistant High Times backpack with scorecards and judges are asked to give detailed comments on the aesthetics, aroma, taste, terpene profile, and effects of each product. Judges have 60