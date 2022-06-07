The Oscars Of Cannabis: High Times Cannabis Cup People's Choice Awards Returns To Colorado

The world’s leading cannabis products competition, the High Times Cannabis Cup, is making its return to Colorado in June 2022. Forty-five of the state’s most popular cannabis brands are competing across 12 categories to be recognized as the best products in the state. The People’s Choice Edition of the awards, created during the pandemic, allows members of the public to cast their vote for the best products in the state and determine the winners.
How it works:
Those interested in serving as judges can pre-register at CannabisCup.com/preregister to be the first to get Cannabis Cup judging award updates, judging kit availability and pricing information. Judging kits will be available at participating dispensaries on June 5 (June 4 for dispensary partner loyalty members) on a first-come-first-serve basis. No confirmation or approval is necessary. Judging kits come in a smell-resistant High Times backpack with scorecards and judges are asked to give detailed comments on the aesthetics, aroma, taste, terpene profile, and effects of each product. Judges have 60
days from the start of the competition to log their results on the High Times judging portal. All kits are sold on a first-come-first-serve basis so those interested in participating are encouraged to arrive early on the day of availability. Winners will be announced in August.
Judging categories include:
● Indica Flower (Up to 28 1g entries, 228 kits in total)
● Sativa Flower (Up to 28 1g entries, 228 kits in total)
● Hybrid Flower (Up to 28 1g entries, 228 kits in total)
● Pre-Rolls (Up to 14 2g entries, 228 kits in total)
● Infused Pre-Rolls (Up to 8 1g entries, 228 kits in total)
● Solvent Concentrates (Up to 16 .5g entries, 228 kits in total)
● Non-Solvent Concentrates (Up to 16 .5g entries, 228 kits in total)
● Distillate Vape Pens (Up to 16 .5g entries, 228 kits in total)
● Non-Distillate Vape Pens (Up to 16 .5g, 228 kits in total)
● Edibles: Gummies (Up to 8 100mg THC entries, 100 kits in total)
● Edibles: Chocolates & Baked Goods (Up to 8 100mg THC entries, 100 kits in
total)
● Topicals + Tinctures + Capsules (Up to 8 100mg THC entries, 60 kits in total)
Partner dispensaries where judges’ kits are available:
● Rocky Mountain High – 1233 W Alameda Ave, Denver, CO 80223
● Rocky Mountain High – 1201 20th St, Denver, CO 80202
● Rocky Mountain High – 120 E 36th St, Durango, CO 81301
● Rocky Mountain High – 990 W 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80204
● Rocky Mountain High – 6666 Stapleton S Dr, Denver, CO 80216
● Rocky Mountain High – 1538 Wazee St #100, Denver, CO 80202
● Star Buds – 4305 Thatcher Ave, Pueblo, CO 81005
● Star Buds – 1750 30th St, Unit 12, Boulder, CO 80301
● Emerald Fields – 4182 E Virginia Ave, Glendale, CO 80246
● Tumbleweed – 304 Hwy 133 Carbondale, CO 81623
● Tumbleweed – 316 W Victory Way, Craig, CO 81625
● Tumbleweed – 2185 45 1/2 Rd, DeBeque, CO 81630
● Tumbleweed – 12 Eagle Park Drive, Eagle, CO 81631
● Tumbleweed – 57 Access Rd Ste 20, Edwards, CO 81632
● Tumbleweed – 842 N Summit Blvd Unit 13, Frisco, CO 80443
● Tumbleweed – 150 Columbine Ct Unit 100, Parachute, CO 81635
● Tumbleweed – 2093 Curve Plaza C103, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
