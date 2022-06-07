Green Check Verified Integrates With Cannabis ERP Platform Canix

Green Check Verified (GCV), the leading fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services, integrated with Canix, one of the cannabis industry’s most comprehensive seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning solutions. Canix serves both large commercial operations and single-owner operators, and maintains over 2,000 cannabis licenses on its platform. This integration will enable GCV’s partners to seamlessly sync sales with Canix while greatly enhancing their data visualization capabilities.

As banking legislation and bipartisan support for cannabis reform gain momentum, industry maturation is on the verge of accelerating with the potential of significant new bills being passed by the end of the year. Yet as legal programs develop in new states across the country and existing programs continue to expand, there is a growing need for cannabis-related businesses (CRB) to have access to advanced reg-tech solutions as well as tools for processing and automating sales.

This integration allows CRBs and users to quickly and easily begin syncing sales from Canix, while also mirroring product, price and total order info so there’s no manually uploading or tracking sales in disparate systems. It also ensures that wholesale orders seamlessly integrate into GCV’s system once transactions are complete, and provides visualization on sales order ID to allow for total cross-referencing of payment details.

“Over the past year GCV has seen significant market adoption and engagement from both the financial services and legal cannabis communities, and this is an important step in our evolution,” stated Kevin Hart, CEO of Green Check Verified. “Green Check Verified continues to look for ways of bringing more complete and comprehensive solutions for our CRB partners, and we believe that this integration with Canix truly is a value-added combination.”

