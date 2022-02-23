Cannabis Banking Solutions Provider Green Check Verified Promotes Dunford And Litke To Executive Level Positions

Green Check Verified, a provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services, promoted Paul Dunford to VP of Knowledge, and Stacy Litke to VP of Banking Programs.

The Bonita Springs, Florida-based company counts nearly 100 U.S. banks and credit unions as partners. Over the past year, the company increased the number of cannabis-related businesses on its platform by 270%, and expanded its ability to offer financial institutions bespoke solutions for building their own cannabis products and service offerings.

In their new executive roles, Dunford and Litke will continue to be integral in helping the company capitalize on the projected industry growth, shaping its expanding future roadmap and vision, and be instrumental in driving innovative new customer-focused strategies. As part of this roadmap,they will continue to present their monthly Cannabis Banking Bootcamps, which have now been attended by nearly 700 financial institutions.

“It can’t be overstated how critical both Paul and Stacy’s contributions have been to our operation. They each bring their own vast and unique knowledge about what it takes to run a successful cannabis banking program in today’s climate,” stated Kevin Hart, CEO of Green Check Verified. “With the landscape around cannabis banking shifting fast, there are countless new opportunities for us to help the industry reach that next level, and their efforts will be invaluable as we head into GCV’s next phase of growth.”

Dunford, VP of Knowledge added, “Education continues to be an important part of the cannabis banking landscape, and we strongly believe that we have a responsibility to lead those discussions.There continues to be a fair amount of inconsistency of information surrounding the industry, but we’ve made tremendous progress over the past year and I’m excited to help amplify that in my expanded role.”