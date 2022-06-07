Antelope Acquires Pet CBD Supplement And Treat Company, Diggin' Your Dog And Super Snouts

Antelope, an omni-channel, pet wellness platform focused on delivering high-quality, natural pet products and services, acquired Diggin’ Your Dog and Super Snouts, a leading supplier of high quality pet CBD supplements, health products and treats. With this partnership, Diggin’ Your Dog and Super Snouts will continue to operate under its brand name within Antelope, and Christy Love will continue as its CEO.

“At Antelope, we are on a mission to revolutionize the pet industry by elevating the standards of pet care by buying, building and growing high-quality, natural pet brands. Our latest partnership with Diggin’ Your Dog and Super Snouts further supports our goal of becoming a one-stop shop full of the best-in-class products and services for pet owners. Diggin’ Your Dog and Super Snouts’ passion for innovation, results and the development of trusted, safe pet products completely aligns with our philosophy and values,” stated Wendy Wen, founder and CEO of Antelope.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Christy, Dawn, Leslie and the entire Diggin’ Your Dog and Super Snout’s team, and we look forward to continuing to build on the company’s success as the leading pet CBD supplier,” added Wen.

The investment from Antelope and Alpine will enable Diggin’ Your Dog and Super Snouts to access new growth opportunities for innovation and market expansion within the pet industry and benefit from Alpine’s PeopleFirst philosophy and values. As a partner, Antelope will also bring in its expertise in omni-channel marketing, building new teams and creating scalable infrastructure to help build and grow Diggin’ Your Dog and Super Snout’s leading brand.