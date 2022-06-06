Whitney Economics & Square Root Partner To Offer Full-Scale Cannabis Economic Analysis & Policy Support

Whitney Economics, cannabis data and economic research firm entered into partnership with cannabis policy firm Square Root Group, LLC to offer full-scale economic analysis and policy solutions to improve the performance of U.S. and global cannabis marketplaces.

This collaboration provides innovative tools to industry stakeholders and governments at all levels at an important time in the national discussion on cannabis reform. While the federal debate continues, the diversity of policy approaches across 37 legal cannabis states + D.C. has made regulatory and market functionality elusive for most cannabis businesses and the patients and consumers they serve.

Today cannabis companies face an expensive and ever-changing patchwork of state and local compliance challenges across taxes & fees, zoning & land use and licensing. Meanwhile, consumers are left with a marketplace offering questionably safe, unaffordable cannabis and cannabis products from an extremely limited number of licensed retailers.

"Local regulators face the daunting task of implementing state policies, with little to no guidance on how to do so", Beau Whitney stated. "With the data and economic impact knowledge from Whitney Economics combined with extensive governmental policy expertise that Square Root Group, LLC brings, our products will help local officials ramp up programs quickly, and avoid the many pitfalls along the way."

The new partnership between Whitney Economics and Square Root Group offers governments and businesses insights to remove the guess work from reform, and provides solutions to optimize cannabis and hemp markets for governments, businesses, communities and consumers.

