Survey: 72% Of Cannabis Operators Say Lack of Banking Is Biggest Problem, Even Fewer Are Making Profits

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Whitney Economics, a leading consulting firm in the cannabis industry released its latest report titled “U.S. Cannabis Business Conditions Survey Report,” which revealed the perspective of cannabis industry operators and factors that are limiting their growth.
“Their number one concern is a lack of banking or financial services then followed by market volatility, big business competition, and taxes,” noted the company in a recent press release.
The 20-question survey, the first in a series of ongoing quarterly economic conditions surveys, was designed to establish a baseline of data and to identify and measure the successes and challenges operators in the industry are facing.
[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)
Highlights Of The Report
Only 42% of respondents are turning a profit. In terms of profitability, women respondents and non-white respondents are faring much worse than white, male respondents.
Lack of banking, market volatility, and state & federal taxation are the key issues facing cannabis operators.
The concerns of the industry are weighing heavier on the minds of operators than are the successes, and this is impacting industry sentiment.
Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) held a meeting with a variety of marijuana reform and advocacy groups to discuss social equity issues as he prepares to introduce a much-anticipated cannabis legalization bill this year.
Schumer called it an “exciting meeting on social equity in federal marijuana reform” in a tweet on Friday. Activists told Marijuana Moment that Schumer again gave vague details about the timeline for filing the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act (CAOA), only saying that it will be done “soon.”
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.