QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Harborside Acquires Full Ownership Of Seaside Cannabis Store

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 19, 2022 8:24 AM | 2 min read

Harborside Inc. HBORF HBOR reached an agreement on May 18 to acquire a further 50% ownership interest in its Seaside, California store. The acquisition will result in the company owning all of the issued and outstanding securities of 680 Broadway Master, LLC, which owns the Seaside Store. This brings the company's interest in the Seaside Store to 100%.

The Seaside Store, which is branded under the Urbn Leaf banner, has an unexpected origin, having transformed from a thrift store back in June 2019 into its current contemporary retail cannabis location. The Seaside Store is conveniently located in the heart of Seaside, just off Broadway Avenue. Such attractions as the Monterey Aquarium, Fisherman's Wharf, Ribera Beach and Lovers Point Park are located nearby.

"A leading retail footprint is fundamental to our objective of becoming one of California's leading, fully-integrated cannabis companies," stated Ed Schmults, CEO of Harborside. "We're excited to acquire full ownership of the Seaside Store, a great location on Monterey Bay that caters to both area residents and tourists. We look forward to further expanding our retail footprint in Northern California."

The acquisition was the result of a legal settlement with the company's former partner in the Seaside Store. As such, the total cost of the acquisition was only $440,000 with $100,000 to be paid upfront and the balance payable over seven years, with $50,000 to be paid on the first to sixth anniversaries of the first installment, and $40,000 on the seventh anniversary of the first installment. To secure the timely payment of the total consideration, a security interest in the membership interest will be granted to the former partner, including all economic rights and governance rights.

Photo: Courtesy of Jeff W on Unsplash

Related News

Harborside Opens 2 New Cannabis Retail Stores, Provides Pro Forma Sales Information

Harborside Converts $5.87M Promissory Note To Equity

EXCLUSIVE: Biotech Company Harvest Direct Adds Andrew And Steve DeAngelo To Advisory Board

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering in New York City this Fall! Don't miss out.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: 680 Broadway Master LLCEd SchmultsCannabisM&ANewsPenny StocksMarkets