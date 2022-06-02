EXCLUSIVE: MotherBar Launches 40mg CBD 'Moment' Mints Crafted For Women Experiencing Burnout

Wellness company MotherBar launched its proprietary hemp-based CBD ‘Moment’ mints on Thursday. These mints were crafted to relax the body and mind while challenging our mindset and approach to stress.

The name, MotherBar, evokes a sense of comfort, love and support while offering connection and escape from the chaos of daily life. ‘Moment’ mints are available for purchase online at $65 for 1 unit of 10 mints.

"Now, more than ever, women wear busyness like a badge of honor and it's leading to increasing rates of burnout," Elle Gail, founder and CEO of MotherBar told Benzinga. "Having experienced this firsthand, I saw an opportunity in the market for products that actually empower rest, and created MotherBar as a premium, on-the-go solution for our stressful lives."

‘Moment’ mints are 99.95% organic and made with the highest quality ingredients including Szechuan flower, peppermint, Bulgarian rose and 40mg of full-spectrum CBD per mint.

MotherBar believes that a moment for yourself should also be a moment for Mother Earth. ‘Moment’ mints utilize hemp that is proudly grown with regenerative farming practices, are packaged in recyclable, plastic-free materials and shipped in fully compostable packages.

"After I lost my mother, I took a hard look at my own life. I was burning the candle at both ends and felt overwhelmed and resentful” Gail said. “I was hard on myself and hard on those I loved and I just knew there had to be a better way. I have always had an interest in holistic health and found out that CBD helped calm not only my body, but also my mind. It gave me a moment to reassess, reprioritize and create balance in life. So I created MotherBar for other busy, overwhelmed women as a safe space to let go.”

MotherBar was created for all those who mother with the belief that women should also "mother" themselves, encouraging them to let go of unrealistic societal pressures to "do it all" and instead take a moment to just be. Specifically created with ingredients that stimulate the senses, ‘Moment’ mints celebrate the present moment as an opportunity to reset the body, reframe the mind, and choose a better path forward.

Just prior to launch, MotherBar’s packaging was awarded 3rd Place in the Tobacco and Cannabis Category in the 2022 Dieline Awards.

Photo: Courtesy of MotherBar