Minnesota Democrats Accused Of Changing Marijuana Party Name And "Dirty Politics"

According to an audio recording, a top Minnesota House Democratic staffer and other members of the party conspired to influence the outcome of the November elections by giving voters what appears to be a Trump-affiliated party to support on the ballot as an alternative to the traditional Republican ticket.

"An alleged attempt by Minnesota Democratic officials to change the name of a third party focused on marijuana to one meant to appeal to far-right conservatives is at the center of a political controversy," reported Marijuana Moment.

House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, a member of The Democratic-Farmer-Labor party (DFL), chief of staff Paul Cumings, Rep. Aisha Gomez (DFL) and campaign manager for Sen. Erin Murphy (DFL) are allegedly involved in the recording.

A chief of staff said repeatedly that he has “no comment” when Marijuana Moment asked him to confirm his involvement.

Apparently, Democratic operatives also tried to rename the "Grassroots Cannabis Legalization Party" (GLC) the "MAGA Party" to trick Republican voters.

“We don’t give a shit if it’s unfair,” said an unidentified person on the recording. “We gotta get this done. We gotta do it now or we’re going to lose seven percent. We’re going to lose [Gov. Tim Walz] if we don’t do this shit. And we gotta do it and we gotta do it now, and being nice is nice, but fuck that. Let’s just do it.”

The deadline to transmit a party name change to the secretary of state is Tuesday.

Kurtis Hanna, affiliated with Minnesota NORML told Marijuana Moment that the audio about the alleged election conspiracy is a clear example of “extremely dirty politics.” He added that Democrats were “overcorrecting” and that “the cannabis parties legitimately are going to pull from Republican candidates this year.”

Photo by Jeff W On Unsplash