Verano Partners With The Weldon Project's Mission Green To Bolster Cannabis Clemency And Advocacy Initiatives

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF VRNO entered into an exclusive partnership in support of The Weldon Project’s Mission Green, the non-profit organization’s initiative that promotes clemency for cannabis-related offenses. Through this partnership, Verano will initiate a nationwide fundraising campaign on June 3 that will remain active throughout 2022, available exclusively at the company’s retail locations.

Founded by cannabis advocate Weldon Angelos, who served a 13-year prison sentence for selling less than $1,000 worth of cannabis before being granted clemency in 2016, Mission Green creates pathways for expungement and pardons for individuals convicted of cannabis-related offenses at the state, local, and federal levels. Mission Green also provides legal assistance, re-entry programs and additional support services for formerly incarcerated individuals without access to legal counsel.

In addition to its initial $50,000 donation to Mission Green, Verano will also leverage its extensive retail operations across nearly 100 dispensaries in 13 states to engage and educate dispensary visitors on Mission Green and provide guests with donation and petition information.

On the first Friday of each month, Verano will match up to $13,000 in customer donations that will be facilitated exclusively at the company’s flagship Zen Leaf and MÜV dispensaries, and additional retail locations it operates across its national footprint.

“By partnering with a respected and established industry leader like Verano, our organization is able to scale up our efforts to further dismantle the countless injustices that persist as a result of cannabis prohibition,” stated Weldon Angelos, founder of Mission Green. “We take tremendous pride in joining forces with a team that shares common values and commitments to supporting communities disproportionally impacted by the failed War on Drugs. I believe our donation campaign is essential in galvanizing support from both Verano and Americans across the country who share our vision of supporting and implementing impactful cannabis reform.”

Further, Verano will continue supporting The Weldon Project’s cannabis reform and clemency advocacy at the federal level. The Weldon Project recently engaged with the White House and senior political leaders regarding clemency initiatives and legislation efforts aimed at creating a path for federal legalization and cannabis banking reform, including the SAFE and MORE Acts.

Verano and The Weldon Project encourage advocates to share their support by signing The Weldon Project’s Change.org cannabis clemency petition, which also includes an accompanying letter issued to President Biden that is co-signed by an assortment of celebrities, academics, politicians and other notable figures.

