Agrify Launches CannaBeast 13 Short Path, Thin Film Distillation System For Cannabis Oil Extraction

Agrify Corporation AGFY launched a new short path, thin film distillation system: the CannaBeast 13.

Lab Society, the market leader in distillation, solvent separation, and extraction solutions, which Agrify acquired in February 2022, partnered with InCon Process Systems to bring the CannaBeast 13 to market.

This short path, thin film distillation system offers cannabis operators flexibility, ease of use, dependability, consistency, and quality when extracting cannabis oil. Featuring the largest feed tank in its class for increased batch size and evaporator efficiency 2X higher than comparatively sized units, the CannaBeast 13 reduces the manpower required for operation while increasing production to 35-45 kg of distillate per eight-hour shift.

This type of distillation system has a short path from where the distilled compound is evaporated to where it recondenses in the form of a distillate, which reduces the pressure drop between the areas of evaporation and condensation, allowing thermally-sensitive compounds to be distilled effectively and efficiently, and the low residency time inside the system enables compounds to be distilled and separated quickly without degrading thermally-sensitive compounds.

Compared to batch systems, thin film units expand processing speed and capabilities with a much smaller footprint since they run continuously (24/7) and distill thermally-sensitive compounds more efficiently.

Constructed using the synthetic fluoropolymer PTFE, rollers on the CannaBeast 13 spread a smooth and even film across the inner surface area for ideal heat transfer, evaporation, and condensation rates, and the dual-pump manifold between the feed supply and still body helps maintain a consistent flow rate, which allows for continuous feeding and offers the flexibility to be fed a wide range of compounds, ideal for extracting diverse strains of cannabis.

Integrated with EliteLab software, which now features a unique touch-based, system-view human machine interface, users can collect and leverage crucial data, easily and conveniently change parameters on the fly to adapt operations to best suit the compound being fed into the machine, and save custom presets to ensure consistency and repeatability.

“As cannabis consumption becomes more widely accepted and new markets come online, distilled products, which allow for cannabinoids to be further isolated and recombined for specific, purposeful end-products, will only become increasingly popular,” stated Raymond Chang, CEO of Agrify.

