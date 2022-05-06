Agrify's Extraction Division Launches New Hydrocarbon Extractor: The PX5

Agrify Corporation AGFY has expanded its portfolio of processing solutions with its latest, most advanced and scalable passive hydrocarbon extractor: the PX5.

According to the company, PX5 can increase daily production by up to 33%, saves up to 40% annually in energy costs over comparable traditional systems and can increase hourly extract production by more than 200%.

“The PX5 represents more than a decade of collective experience, research and development in hydrocarbon extraction,” stated Chris Benyo, senior VP & general manager of Agrify’s extraction division.

“This versatile machine is the ultimate streamlined, and scalable cannabis extraction technology, which has been designed with the creation of high-value end products in mind. With the large number of facilities build-outs and expansions currently happening in this industry and the demand for high-quality cannabis products surging, the PX5 – which is the first in a series of hydrocarbon extractor launches that we plan to roll out this year – is perfect for customers looking to build faster, grow their business, gain a competitive edge and make groundbreaking products.”

The PX5’s features, specifications, and benefits include:

Designed to meet 3-A sanitary standards, current good manufacturing practices, and national and local fire code

Certified to class I, division 1, pressure safety inspection and is engineer peer-reviewed by PSI ensuring safety and compliance in all 50 states

Canadian CRN certification is already in process and expected by the end of the third quarter of this year

Easily paired with other Agrify Extraction modular offerings for rapid deployment and speed to market

Modular design provides a cost-effective path to address any growth needs that arise

High-efficiency design lowers both capital expenditures and operating expenses while improving throughput

Liquid jacketed columns enable low-temperature operation for improved product quality

Included material socks for faster material changeover between run cycles increasing daily output

The integrated PX5 molecular sieve column for inline solvent desiccation removes moisture from the solvent preserving the solvent’s effectiveness

Dedicated sight glasses in all columns make process inspection fast and intuitive

Incorporating a maintenance-forward design, universal parts minimize the expense of stocking spares

Inline CRC provides flexibility in purifying extract through customizable filtration media remediating a wide variety of different contaminants in real-time

Easy-to-use two-bolt compliant tri-clamp service connections

EXERGY tube-in-tube heat exchanger enabling rapid solvent recovery

The PX5 is now available as part of a customizable primary extraction package including both indoor and outdoor temperature control options.

Photo by Richard T on Unsplash

Related news

Agrify To Launch VFU Rapid Deployment Pack To Help Cannabis Cultivators Accelerate Speed To Market

Agrify To Introduce Its Cultivation Technology To This Emerging European Cannabis Market, Plans To Provide 190 Vertical Farming Units

Agrify Announces Its First Total Turn-Key Agreement In New Jersey With Loud Wellness