Politicians & Cannabis: Controversial GOP Rep. Boebert Calls Sen. Coram 'Illegal Drug Dealer' For Selling 'Hot Hemp'

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R), known as a controversial political figure, slammed state Sen. Don Coram (R) for supposedly having “ulterior motives” when he backed a bill to lower penalties for fentanyl.

During a Republican primary debate, Boebert accused her opponent of being an “illegal drug dealer,” referring to claims that his hemp company Paradox Ventures has been producing “hot hemp,” which is hemp with levels that contain THC levels in excess of 03%. Cannabis Law Report revealed it examined at least seven Certificate of Analysis reports issued by Aurum Labs, a third-party vendor for Paradox Ventures that had found THC levels of up to .59%.

The outlet also reported claims that Sen. Coram used his political sway with the Department of Agriculture and Montrose County D.A. to push for charges against three Denver businesspeople behind United Cannabis Corp CNABQ over an unpaid purchase of hemp biomass from Paradox.

Is it illegal to grow hemp containing higher than allowed levels of THC?

It’s complicated because environmental factors can impact hemp cultivation and result in higher content of some cannabinoids including THC. Nevertheless, Boebert implied that Sen. Coram was selling hemp with a THC content that was above the limit.

“That makes you an illegal drug dealer, with a vote that maybe changed that,” Boebert said. “Sounds corrupt to me.”

Coram responded with laughter, and so did many others in the audience. He explained his backing of a police bill and did not respond to “hot hemp” accusations.

Photo: Courtesy of House Creative Services via Wikimedia Commons