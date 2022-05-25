EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Business Awards Returns To Honor Cannabis Industry, Adds Psychedelics And Sports Awards

The Cannabis Business Awards​ are turning 10 years old and returning this June 2nd to the breathtaking Sacred Space in Wynwood, Miami, Florida, to celebrate it.

Once again, the biggest pioneers, movers, and shakers in the cannabis industry and drug policy movement will come together to celebrate how far we’ve come, while also helping energize everyone to tackle what’s next.

The Backstory

Founded by long-time cannabis activist and industry leader, Clover Leaf founder Chloe Villano, the CBAs have honored leaders of the industry from coast to coast, and even around the world.

“Our return event in Miami is extremely exciting as so many of us have been isolated for too long,” Villano stated, “The cannabis industry has been growing by leaps and bounds and I’m so happy to award three sports awards for the first time, along with awards for the psychedelics sector. The cannabis community has helped lead the way, but there is so much more to be done to end the failed Drug War and we’re happy to help bring everyone together in Miami. Until we reach full legalization, these businesses will continue to be over-regulated and the benefits of cannabis and psychedelics will be underutilized. I’m proud to help elevate these amazing companies and individuals that are changing the world for the better.”

Special guests this year include former NBA player Al Harrington, Chicago Bears Super Bowl quarterback Jim McMahon, Super Bowl Champion Marvin Washington, Miss Universe Canada Alyssa Boston, Rapper Tick Trick, and Twin from Mobb Deep. With both the NBA and NFL recently reforming their cannabis drug testing policies, it’s time to honor those that have helped pave the way and continue to create more freedom and prosperity for all of us.

Three awards for sports achievement in cannabis are being issued as the groundbreaking rules have changed for testing athletes in the NFL and NBA

Three psychedelic achievement research awards will recognize companies who have pioneered psychedelic medicines to treat mental health issues. Those nominated include Dustin Robinson, Zappy, Lamar Odom, Dr. Deborah Mash, Dr. Michelle Weiner, and many more. This will be an incredible and historic moment for drug reform and Cannabis Business Awards as untreated mental illness plagues our society. Cannabis and psychedelics have the opportunity to work hand in hand to bring relief to so many.

Other cannabis nominations include Cookies founder Berner, Dr. Greenthumb founder B-Real, and Richard Delasi who spent 35 years in prison for cannabis. Rosie Mattio, Steve Fox, a pioneering cannabis activist who wrote Colorado Amendment 64, the first legal statewide cannabis legislation, is also up for on lifetime achievement award. The industry lost Steve last year, leaving a major hole in our movement and in so many hearts. The Cannabis Business Awards looks forward to honoring Steve and his legacy. Leaders of the movement including SAFER’s Mason Tvert will come to honor Steve and receive the award on his behalf

Cannabis brands nominated include 710 labs, Sunshine Cannabis, Trulieve, Curaleaf, Heavyweight Heads and some of the biggest leaders in the industry. Industry awards will include business of the year, cultivation achievement, best flower, best extract, and an educational achievement award.