Optimi Completes First Grow of Psilocybin Mushrooms, Introduces New Head Of Cultivation

Optimi Health Corp. (OPTHF), the Canadian company that produces homegrown and scalable mushrooms accessible to all, announces big step towards commercialization. It has successfully completed its first batch of psilocybin cubensis and functional mushrooms and is ready for supply agreements and direct work with physicians.

The combination of vast availability of Optimi's newly acquired genetics and the recent amendment to Health Canada's Dealer's Licence takes the company to a leading position in the scalable cultivation of mushrooms industry.

In the words of the company's CEO Bill Ciprick, "Having now cultivated our first grow of psilocybin and functional mushrooms to a GMP standard, we are excited to be at full operational capacity and will proceed with domestic and international supply agreements with drug development companies and patients through the Special Access Program (SAP)."

Ciprick credits the Company's success to its chief science officer Justin Kirkland, and the new head of cultivation, Todd Henderson who one summer learned from a relative about the medicine of mushrooms, which helped him find clarity and wisdom from the Great Spirit, Kitchi Manitou.

"That summer, I was sent home with spore prints as a way to honor my ancestors and pass my knowledge on to a new generation – it is the way of our people," said Henderson, who supervised the eight-week cultivation process at the company's technological EU-GMP grow facilities in Princeton, British Columbia.

Public tours will be offered at Optimi's Grand Opening celebration on May 27.

