EXMT To Launch CBD And Delta9 HDI Beverages

Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (Alternative Wellness Health) EXMT, will begin its official roll-out for Amethyst Beverage Branded CBD and Cannabis Water on June 1, 2022.

“For Amethyst beverages we have also added Fulvic Acid, Aloe Vera and 72 ionic minerals due to research on the great benefits they provide. Our beverages are expected to be some of the healthiest products to hit the CBD and Delta9 markets in a very long time. The Delta9 HDI product was designed to be a micro-dose for that brief 3-hour enjoyment without feeling overly affected,” stated Jeff Flasco, director of the beverage division.

Both CBD and Delta9 HDI beverage variants come in Orange Mango flavor.

The company entered into agreements for its beverage production and this will take place the last two months of Q2 2022.

EXMT, hired Shane Leupold to manage its social media platforms. Shane works with several celebrities & influencers managing their social presence, as well as teaching and educating via live seminars in his hometown of Boise, Idaho. His precision marketing and algorithms will aid in the growth & quick success.

"I am looking forward to expanding the awareness of Amethyst Beverage to the consumers in order to assist the retailers in having those bottles fly off the shelves!” said Shane Leupold. "My goal will be to grow the brand, grow the awareness and ultimately grow the sales!”

Rick Wilson, president of EXMT added, “We have tested our flavors of Delta9 HDI Water, as well as CBD Water, and are thrilled what this will bring to the market. We’re very proud of our beverage division and excited to provide recurring revenue models.”

Photo: Courtesy of Ryan Lange on Unsplash

