EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Women Leaders In Cannabis, Views From The C-Suite With Wana Brands, Ilera, Ayr Wellness, Papa & Barkley And Charlotte's Web

Women Leaders in Cannabis is an organization that started in Northern California. The mission of the group is to bring together founders, executives, investors and other industry professionals to help each other, using their vast networks, create connections that lead to partnership opportunities, funding for emerging companies, and relationship building.

Guests:

Evelyn Wang: CEO, Papa & Barkley

Deanie Elsner: CEO, Charlotte's Web CWBHF

Nancy Whiteman: CEO, Wana Brands

Dr. Chanda Marcias: CEO, Ilera Holistic Healthcare

Jen Drake: COO, Ayr Wellness Inc. AYRWF

Moderators:

Samantha Ford: SVP, Business Development, Protis Global Jennifer Fisher: Cannabis Practice Co-Chair, Goodwin

Patrick Lane: SVP, Benzinga

