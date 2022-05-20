QQQ
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Women Leaders In Cannabis, Views From The C-Suite With Wana Brands, Ilera, Ayr Wellness, Papa & Barkley And Charlotte's Web

by Javier Hasse, Benzinga Editor 
May 20, 2022 12:57 PM | 1 min read

Women Leaders in Cannabis is an organization that started in Northern California. The mission of the group is to bring together founders, executives, investors and other industry professionals to help each other, using their vast networks, create connections that lead to partnership opportunities, funding for emerging companies, and relationship building.

Guests:

  • Evelyn Wang: CEO, Papa & Barkley
  • Deanie Elsner: CEO, Charlotte's Web CWBHF
  • Nancy Whiteman: CEO, Wana Brands
  • Dr. Chanda Marcias: CEO, Ilera Holistic Healthcare
  • Jen Drake: COO, Ayr Wellness Inc. AYRWF

Moderators:

  • Samantha Ford: SVP, Business Development, Protis Global Jennifer Fisher: Cannabis Practice Co-Chair, Goodwin
  • Patrick Lane: SVP, Benzinga

Watch the full show here.

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

