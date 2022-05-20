Trulieve Opening Two Medical Cannabis Dispensaries In West Virginia

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF TRUL is opening its third and fourth medical dispensaries in West Virginia. Located at 4701 MacCorkle Ave. SW in South Charleston and 152 Park Shopping Center in Parkersburg, both dispensaries will have grand opening at 10 a.m. on May 21, 2022.

Trulieve is marking the occasion with the launch of two new strains available only at these two dispensaries: Chocolope Newberry Live Budder and Pineapple Upside Down Cake Flower. The first patient served in South Charleston will be cancer survivor Rusty Williams and the first patient served at the Parkersburg location will be military veteran Jason Lowe.

Grand opening festivities throughout the day at both new dispensaries will include numerous partner giveaways, music, food trucks, deals and specials, and all registered patients will receive a 25% discount. On-site medical care specialists will be available to assist with medical card registration and certification for West Virginia patients.

"We are thrilled to expand medical cannabis in West Virginia and deliver on our commitment to serving patient communities with high quality and reliable medical cannabis products," stated Trulieve's CEO Kim Rivers, "We look forward to welcoming patients across West Virginia and strengthening community connections in this developing market."

The company expects to open five more dispensaries in West Virginia this year, including locations in Belle, Huntington, Hurricane, Milton and Morgantown-Granville.

Trulieve patients will have access to a selection of premium whole flower products, including TruFlower and Cultivar Collection, as well as a wide selection of vapes, tinctures, topicals, and ingestibles. Other in-house brands available in West Virginia include TruClear, Muse and Momenta.

Photo: Courtesy of Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

