Why Did This Man Approach A Florida Inspection Station With One Ton Of Cannabis Neatly Packed In A U-Haul?

Authorities in Florida watched as a Michigan man failed to stop and enter Agricultural Interdiction Station 6A and submit for inspection of his moving truck. The man apparently thought it best to keep his cargo concealed. But that was not going to happen.

When officials with the Office of Agriculture Law Enforcement (OALE) stopped him and proceeded to search the rented six-wheel U-Haul UHAL, they found 64 neatly packed Home Depot HD boxes packed full of cannabis, which weighed just over 1,900 pounds.

The driver, Terrance Jamahl, was obviously arrested.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner, Nikki Fried, a proponent of federal cannabis legalizion, had something to say about the incident.

"To transport nearly one ton of illegal cannabis is a serious crime, and the intent to sell regulated products poses serious risk to consumer safety," Fried said. "That is why I have been and continue to be an outspoken advocate for federal cannabis legalization that would provide a regulated, legal market to protect consumers and combat this type of criminal activity."

Allen, of Wyoming, Michigan, is being held in the Suwannee County Jail on a $1 million bond. He faces charges of trafficking cannabis over 25 pounds, possession of fictitious identification, possess or display a fictitious identification, failure to stop for agriculture inspection, and resisting arrest without violence.

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the haul: one ton of cannabis in 64 neatly stacked boxes. One wonders what they will do with it all?

Photo courtesy of the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office