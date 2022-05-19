Verano Opens MÜV Ocala, The Company's 47th Cannabis Dispensary In Florida

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNO VRNOF is opening MÜV Ocala on May 20, the company’s 47th Florida dispensary and 98th nationwide. MÜV Ocala, located at 3701 SW College Road, is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., local time.

“We are thrilled to open MÜV Ocala, another convenient location for central Florida medical cannabis patients to access our suite of high-quality products,” stated John Tipton, president of Verano. “Ocala has experienced significant population expansion in recent years, and we look forward to growing alongside the area’s flourishing medical cannabis community for years to come.”

As a demonstration of their commitment to provide a convenient and reliable experience for Florida patients, MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive product selection, including the company’s signature Verano Reserve flower line. For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at MÜV’s website or through the MÜV mobile application available in the Google Play and Apple App stores for express in-store pickup.

MÜV offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to the patient. MÜV’s comprehensive product selection includes edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays as well as patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

Photo: Courtesy of Shelby Ireland on Unsplash

