Verano Opens 46th Florida MÜV Medical Cannabis Dispensary In Fort Myers Beach

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF VRNO is opening MÜV Fort Myers Beach, the Company’s 46th Florida location and 97th nationwide, on May 6.

“Opening MÜV Fort Myers Beach adds another convenient location for our southwest Florida patients, complementing our existing area dispensaries in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Bonita Springs, and Marco Island,” stated John Tipton, president of Verano. “We look forward to continue serving our valued patients as the wonderful Fort Myers community and surrounding area continues to grow and prosper in the years ahead.”

As a demonstration of their commitment to provide a convenient and reliable experience for Florida patients, MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive, product selection, including the company’s signature Verano Reserve flower line. For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead for express in-store pickup.

MÜV offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to the patient. MÜV’s comprehensive product selection includes edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays as well as patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

MÜV Fort Myers Beach, located at 11340 Summerlin Square Drive, is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, local time.

Photo: Courtesy of Verano Holdings Corp.

