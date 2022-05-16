Verano Launches Mobile Apps And Exclusive Rewards Programs For Zen Leaf And MÜV Cannabis Dispensaries

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF VRNO launched mobile applications for the company’s flagship Zen Leaf and MÜV dispensaries, unlocking an additional digital channel for shoppers to order cannabis products and access exclusive rewards across a total of 71 dispensaries in seven states. Both the Zen Leaf and MÜV mobile applications offer rewards programs and exclusive deals that provide a superior shopping experience for patients and adult use customers alike, the companies noted.

The Zen Leaf and MÜV mobile applications offer a robust suite of conveniences and exclusive offerings for patients and adult-use customers through comprehensive rewards programs that include:

Exclusive incentives upon initial application download and enrollment into the rewards program

Vouchers and special limited-time offerings

Referral programs allowing patients and adult-use customers to earn discounts when they refer their friends

In-app push notifications delivering the latest Zen Leaf and MÜV updates

Rewards offers that are unlocked at different thresholds, allowing users to earn redeemable rewards, or save points to unlock discounts off a future purchase

Mobile ordering for in-store pickup or delivery (delivery available in select markets only)

List of all participating dispensary locations in each state, with the option to create accounts and earn points in multiple markets

“Since Verano’s inception, we’ve taken pride in fostering an exceptional environment for our guests by ensuring that customer care, convenience, accessibility, and first-class service are perpetual elements of our shoppers’ experience,” stated George Archos, Verano founder and CEO. “Offering our Zen Leaf and MÜV mobile applications is a natural extension of our customer-first mindset, and we’re thrilled to deliver this additional channel for our valued guests to access our suite of premium products and exclusive rewards from their preferred devices.”

Adults 21 and older can download the Zen Leaf and MÜV applications in the Google Play or Apple App stores.

