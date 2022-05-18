Veriheal Adds Over 20 Partner Locations To Florida Medical Cannabis Market

Veriheal has reasserted its commitment to the Florida medical cannabis market by partnering with over 20 healthcare providers in the Sunshine State. This move seeks to help the more than 1 million Americans nationwide that depend on Veriheal for medical cannabis education, advocacy and increased accessibility.

Increased access to medical cannabis resources across the state will help reduce the challenges patients face when trying to meet with a healthcare professional that is geographically inconvenient. Additionally, anonymous data cultivated from Florida patients can be used to better understand and serve the state’s medical cannabis program.

“We hope expanding our reach in Florida will increase access to medical cannabis overall,” stated Veriheal CMO Anthony Dutcher. “Veriheal is invested in Florida, and we want to ensure a high quality of care and advocacy for patients.”

The recent partnerships are not Veriheal’s first foray into Florida. Since Veriheal started in 2017, it has helped Floridians gain access to medical cannabis. Veriheal has also started contributing to Florida’s medical cannabis philanthropic community, donating a portion of Florida proceeds to Equality Florida Action Inc., Regulate Florida and FLCAN.

“Florida is one of Veriheal’s most rapidly growing—and demanding—states,” continued Dutcher. “We want these partnerships to encourage lawmakers to remove some of the barriers around telemedicine and boost delivery services for communities that need it most.”

