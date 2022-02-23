Veriheal Acquires MarijuanaDoctors.com For $3M To Make Medical Cannabis More Accessible

MarijuanaDoctors.com was acquired by health technology company Veriheal for $3 million.

With this expansion, Veriheal claims it will possess the largest network of physicians in the medical cannabis space, and a larger network of strategic dispensary partnerships. Veriheal will also have a much larger audience for dispensaries to market to medical marijuana card holders through their extensive marketing channels.

The company has spent five years building HIPAA-compliant data technology solutions that help patients book appointments with licensed cannabis doctors who can certify for medical marijuana cards and wellness visits. Now they’ll be combining that technology with MarijuanaDoctors.com’s robust network of healthcare providers across the United States to make medical cannabis even more accessible.

The new MarijuanaDoctors.com: Powered By Veriheal model will help patients with tools like secure electronic medical records, online appointment scheduling and 24/7 support through phone and live chat, as well as an even larger network of doctors available.

“It is through the legitimizing of medical cannabis at the federal level where we will see profound growth in the medical markets financially, but also for widespread healing,” stated Anthony Dutcher, CMO at Veriheal. “In the midst of the pandemic, the need for medical cannabis has exploded. Patients deserve the easiest path to access possible.”