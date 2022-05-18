Leafly Launches Online Cannabis Delivery Services In California And Other Delivery-Legal States

Shoppers visiting Leafly LFLY can now place orders for delivery in California and other delivery-legal states – available via the Leafly website and app. For the first time, Californians will be able to leverage Leafly’s extensive strain database and product reviews to discover the right cannabis for them and place a delivery order from one of the state's many delivery services and dispensaries in one integrated platform.

Leafly features local retailers and brands from across the state and more than 4,000 strains available for order, many of which have roots in California.

“Leafly is the informed way to shop for cannabis because our leading database of strain and product reviews is a vital resource for cannabis consumers. By adding the ability to place orders for delivery, we’re combining our expertise and deep content catalog with a new layer of convenience for consumers,” stated Yoko Miyashita, CEO of Leafly. “Leafly remains committed to expanding options and access for consumers, brands, and retailers through new features like delivery. It’s one way we support the regulated cannabis market in California and elsewhere.”

Leafly leverages its data and resources to provide key insights into the California cannabis community by helping identify trends that inform and personalize the shopping experience. Leafly data reveals unique insights into what the California cannabis consumer shops for most on Leafly:

Blue Dream, a hybrid strain with California origins, is by far the most popular strain in the state

Flower is the preferred way to consume cannabis in California, making up more than 41% of all cannabis product purchases on Leafly in the state in 2021

After flower, the Golden State’s most popular products, in order of popularity, are cartridges, prerolls, concentrates, and edibles

To order for delivery on Leafly, users can download the Leafly iOS app via the Apple App Store or on the company’s website. Once users verify their age and location, local dispensaries will display available product and delivery times. Leafly requires that all delivery providers operate in compliance with applicable state law, meaning shoppers get the peace of mind they are used to when shopping on the site.

Photo: Courtesy of Jeff W on Unsplash

Related News