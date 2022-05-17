Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Massachusetts Property And Enters Into Long-Term Lease With TILT

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR has closed on the acquisition of a property comprising approximately 104,000 square feet of industrial space in Taunton, Massachusetts.

The purchase price for the property was $40.0 million, which is fully built out and operational as a regulated cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensing facility. Concurrent with the closing of the purchase, IIP entered into a long-term, triple-net lease agreement for the property with a subsidiary of TILT Holdings Inc TLLTF.

TILT was a tenant of the prior owner of the property, and executed a purchase agreement with the prior owner to acquire the property for $13.0 million. In addition, during TILT’s tenancy with the prior owner, TILT invested in excess of $27.0 million of its own funds in improvements to the building. IIP’s investment of $40.0 million consists of the original purchase price for the approximately 12-acre site and standard industrial building to the prior owner and a portion of the costs invested in the building by TILT for buildout of the facility, which included the HVAC, electrical, plumbing, cultivation, extraction and processing room buildouts and other building systems infrastructure necessary to support regulated cannabis cultivation and processing. The property consists of approximately 60,000 square feet of cultivation space, 8,000 square feet of production space, 2,400 square feet of retail space and mechanical, office, administrative and storage space. The property currently produces a wide variety of form factors, both in-house and with third-party branded partners, including packaged and pre-rolled flower, concentrates, edibles and vaporizers.

Photo: Courtesy of Richard T on Unsplash

Related News

Marijuana REIT Innovative Industrial Properties Amends The Lease With PharmaCann For The New York Property

Marijuana REIT Innovative Industrial Properties To Report 2022 First Quarter Results

REIT Innovative Industrial Properties Responds To Short-Seller Report From Blue Orca Capital