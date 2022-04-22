Marijuana REIT Innovative Industrial Properties To Report 2022 First Quarter Results

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR announced that it will report results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the market closes on May 4, 2022.

Alan Gold, executive chairman, Paul Smithers, president and CEO, Catherine Hastings, CFO and Ben Regin, vice president of investments, will host an investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on May 5, 2022, to discuss the company’s financial results and operations for the quarter.

The call will be available through a live audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

