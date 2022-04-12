Maryland Bill Which Would Provide Cost-Free Pyschedelics For Veterans Goes To Governor's Desk

A bill that would provide cost-free access to psychedelics to military veterans was sent to the governor of Maryland by lawmakers, Marijuana Moment reported.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Sarah Elfreth (D), was approved unanimously by the House of Delegates, with 135 votes in favor and none against. Earlier this month, the measure had been taken up by that chamber after also being unanimously passed by the Senate.

The legislation stipulates the creation of the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury Alternative Therapies Fund, the goal of which would be to study the therapeutic potential of psychedelics for veterans suffering from PTSD or traumatic brain injuries.

According to the bill, it would be required for the state Department of Health to periodically consult with the Department of Veteran Affairs, Johns Hopkins University, University of Maryland, Sheppard Pratt Hospital and Walter Reed Medical Center, with the purpose of determining the “effectiveness of and a method for improving access to alternative therapies for treating” PTSD and traumatic brain injury in veterans.

By December 1, 2022, the department would be expected to submit a report to the governor and legislation with “initial findings and recommendations.” Another deadline would be set two years after that, for showing findings based on studies funded through the PTSD fund. For the fiscal year 2024, the bill calls for the governor to include $1 million in an annual budget bill for the fund.

Recommendations in the report would focus on “budgetary, legislative, or regulatory changes to expand access to alternative therapies for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries,” as stated by the bill.

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons