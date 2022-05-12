Senators Nick Scutari & Brian Stack Hold Public Hearing On New Jersey's Adult-Use Cannabis Laws

New Jersey Senate president Nick Scutari (D) and Sen. Brian Stack (D) will hold a public hearing on the implementation of the state’s adult-use market on Thursday, reported InsiderNJ.

“This is an informational hearing on the implementation of the adult-use recreational cannabis market in New Jersey,” said Senator Scutari, who supports medical and recreational cannabis laws. “We are creating a new industry that will generate billions of dollars in economic activity, create thousands of jobs, and provide significant support for the communities impacted by the failed war on drugs. Now that the adult-use market is up and running, we want to determine what is working, what is planned, and what obstacles need to be rectified.”

The hearing was organized by the Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Senator Stack. Scutari was the previous chairman of the committee that helped push for the legislation and will rejoin it during the hearing.

“I expect this hearing to be productive,” said Senator Stack. “I want to see a cannabis market in New Jersey that operates safely, fairly and effectively.”

Numerous representatives of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission, advocacy groups, business operators and individuals are expected to attend the meeting.

Photo: Courtesy of Joel Muniz on Unsplash