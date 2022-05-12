The Trailer Park Boys Are Growing Hemp, Will They Cultivate Cannabis Too?

On Tuesday, Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider, a live weekly show for cannabis and retail investors, interviewed actors John Paul Tremblay and Mike Smith, from Trailer Park Boys (TPB), a Canadian mockumentary TV series created by Mike Clattenburg.

The show, which premiered in 2001, follows the lives of a group of trailer park residents in a fictional Sunnyvale Trailer Park in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. The first twelve seasons of live-action, two seasons of animated content and a movie trilogy are available worldwide.

If you've seen the show you'll remember they are passionate the guys are about weed and their hilarious attempts to grow it.

Logical Next Step

As would follow, the Trailer Park Boys are actually launching their own hemp business and will produce hemp cigarettes in partnership with Hemptown, an FDA-licensed and cGMP certified cannabinoid company.

“We are gonna get paid hopefully if people buy them, they’re nice packaging, these things have a great taste, and you know…get off the tobacco, these things are kind of healthy for you,” Tremblay said.

Hemptown, a subsidiary of HT Naturals Inc., announced the licensing agreement with the Trailer Park Boys to accelerate growth for both brands in the smokable hemp industry in late 2021. The brand currently includes a full lineup of hemp cigarettes with less than 0.3%-THC and zero nicotine, made with 100% pure hemp direct from Hemptown's farm in Oregon.

"The Trailer Park Boys' rapidly growing audience perfectly aligns with Hemptown's target demographic, with nearly 49% being males aged 25-34. We look forward to working with the boys to deliver an innovative product that appeals to a captive audience very familiar with cannabis, hemp, and cigarette products," said Zayn Kalyan of Hemptown.

Elliot Lane, co-host of Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider asked the Trailer Park Boys if they were also going to get into recreational cannabis. Watch the fantastic 5-minute interview and find out what the boys are getting into next.

Photo TPB CC.