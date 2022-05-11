Focus V Nabs Turning Point Canada As Exclusive Distributor, Cannabis Heating Devices Will Benefit

Focus V line of product offerings is now available in Canada, exclusively distributed by Turning Point Brands TPB. The deal means that all Focus V offerings, such as the just-released CARTA 2 can only be purchased by smoke shops & other retail entities in Canada through Turning Point. Focus V retains its right to sell direct-to-consumers based in Canada.

With demand for portable smoking & dabbing devices at a record high, the partnership formed organically. With consumers outside of the U.S. turning to hash extracts, both Focus V & Turning Point expect those consumers to rely on heated elements to activate the hash.

"Cannabis concentrates are a rapidly growing niche and the CARTA 2 is the industry's best dab rig", stated CEO Sam Jurist. Focus V's core device, the CARTA 2, heats up in 15 seconds, is easy to use & comes in a portable carrying case. "We can't wait to bring our suite of products to international markets."

Mikail Fancy, COO of Turning Point Brands Canada added: "Turning Point Brands Canada remains steadfast in its objective of being a market leader in the cannabis accessory category in Canada. We are excited to partner with Focus V to bring yet another segment-leading brand to our portfolio which includes icons such as Zig-Zag, CLIPPER, Choice Leaf, HMP, Rebound and Evolve."

