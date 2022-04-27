QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Turning Point Brands Q1 2022 Net Income Decreased 6.7% To $11M YoY

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 27, 2022 11:05 AM | 2 min read

Turning Point Brands, Inc. TPB released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021

  • Net sales decreased 6.3% to $100.9 million

  • Gross profit decreased 2.8% to $51.8 million

  • Net income decreased 6.7% to $11.0 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 9.8% to $25.3 million

  • Diluted EPS of $0.55 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.71 as compared to $0.57 and $0.80 in the same period one year ago, respectively

“Our first quarter results were in-line with our expectations as we continued to grow our market share for both Zig-Zag and Stoker’s while navigating a difficult consumer and regulatory environment to drive profitability in each of our segments, including NewGen. Sales decreased 6% from the previous year driven by a 37% decline in NewGen sales but showed double-digit growth excluding NewGen,” stated Yavor Efremov, president and CEO of Turning Point Brands.

Performance Measures in the First Quarter

First-quarter consolidated selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $32.6 million compared to $28.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.

The first quarter SG&A included the following notable items:

  • $1.3 million of restructuring expenses compared to none in the previous year

  • $0.3 million of ERP / CRM scoping expenses compared to none in the previous year

  • $1.1 million of stock options, restricted stock and incentive expenses compared to $1.5 million in the year-ago period

  • $0.4 million of transaction expenses compared to $0.6 million in the year-ago period

  • $1.1 million of FDA PMTA-related expenses compared to $0.3 million in the year-ago period

  • $4.2 million in outbound freight expense compared to $3.7 million in the year-ago period with the increase due to higher shipping costs on vapor products related to PACT Act implementation and higher freight costs across all segments

  • $1.5 million from the accounting consolidation of Turning Point Brands Canada compared to $0.8 in the year-ago period with the increase driven by the inclusion of the DVW acquisition in the current period

Total gross debt as of March 31, 2022 was $422.5 million. The corresponding net debt (total gross debt less cash) on March 31, 2022 was $296.5 million. The company ended the quarter with total liquidity of $147.4 million, comprised of $126.0 million in cash and $21.4 million of revolving credit facility capacity.

During the quarter, the company spent $10.6 million to repurchase 310,224 shares at an average price of $34.24 per share.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call with the investment community to review TPB’s financial results has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern on April 27, 2022.

Photo: Courtesy of Shelby Ireland on Unsplash

Related News

Turning Point Brands Reports 20% EBITDA Increase In FY 2021, Inks Deal To Distribute CLIPPER Lighters In US & Canada

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering in New York City this Fall! Don't miss out.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Yavor EfremovCannabisEarningsNewsSmall CapMarkets