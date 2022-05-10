HUGS Cannabis Retail Brand To Hit Shelves In California For Pride Month

HUGS, the newest cannabis retail brand under MWG Holdings Group, Inc. is launching their first products for PRIDE month.

The HUGS brand debuts with their first three limited-edition premium indoor flower strains aptly named Rainbow Sherbet, Same-Sex Wedding Cake, and Banana Envy.

Each strain is available in full 1g prerolls and 3.5g jars in dispensaries throughout California.

"Timing the launch of our new HUGS premium, indoor, flower brand with Pride Month is a match made in heaven," Denyelle Bruno, CEO of MWG, said. "I couldn't be more excited for everyone to try this fantastic product. Our playful, Pride SKUs are just the beginning. Our new HUGS brand was created with the end user in mind and it's perfect for the cannabis beginner and even better for the cannabis connoisseur. HUGS is cannabis for everyone. We can't wait for you to try it."

As part of the launch, the brand is donating $1 from every HUGS 3.5g jar sold in June to the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.

The Sacramento LGBT Community Center has been supporting the health and wellness of the most marginalized for over 40 years so that LGBTQ+ people can thrive.

They advocate for equality and justice while working to build a culturally rich LGBTQ+ community.

Photo: Courtesy of HUGS