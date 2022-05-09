EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis TV Channel 'Cannected' Launches On XBOX, Samsung, LG, Sony, Panasonic, Philips, Sharp, TCL Smart TVs

Cannected TV, a cannabis streaming channel, is expanding beyond its current distribution via Roku Inc ROKU, Apple AAPL TV and iOS, Android TV and Amazon AMZN Fire.

The channel has now added distribution across gaming, televisions, mobile and online devices for cannabis programming and advertising with shoppable content. You can now also find Cannected TV’s content on streaming devices including XBOX, Samsung SSNLF and LG CTV, Sony SONY, Panasonic PCRFY, Philips, Sharp and TCL smart TVs.

Along with the expansion to new distribution points, Cannected TV is also releasing new programming, an array of podcasts and a direct-to-consumer digital marketplace called for cannabis, hemp, and CBD brands to educate consumers directly across mainstream outlets, Cannaguide. The guide utilizes storytelling with QR codes and linkbacks to empower viewers with information and access to products and services, while staying within local laws.

“Having a platform that is designed to empower viewers and advertisers across mainstream outlets with premium content and a digital marketplace is a game changer! I'm ecstatic and grateful to be a conduit to the magical powers of plant medicine,” said Kerri Accardi, president of 420MEDIA, parent company of Cannected TV.

Programming

The channel will unveil several series in the next few months, including a one devoted to women in the cannabis industry called “Creating Herstory: Chronicles of Women In Cannabis.” Women in the industry are encouraged to submit their own stories for inclusion in the series.

The channel will also be adding enhanced education, events, and livestream as well multiple new podcasts premiering on June 15th along with two long form series releasing new episodes in June, they include: