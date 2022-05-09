EXCLUSIVE: Massachusetts Gets Its First Exclusively-Cashless Cannabis Delivery Service

KindTap Technologies, a cannabis industry-focused digital credit payments solution, will announce a payments partnership with KindRun, a cashless cannabis home delivery platform, Benzinga has learned exclusively.

KindRun launches initially in Massachusetts in partnership with cannabis tech leaders including springbig, Dispense and KindTap.

How KindRun Works

KindRun creates a streamlined shopping experience for Massachusetts’ adult-use consumers. Customers can now pay for their favorite products with KindTap at checkout, enjoying a completely cashless experience. Products are delivered at a scheduled time and simply require a photo ID and signature for verification.

KindRun also offers a loyalty program that allows clients to earn and redeem points with each delivery supported by springbig, a leading provider in cannabis CRM and loyalty marketing technology.

An Edge In Delivery

KindRun is one of two operational licenses for delivery operators in all of Massachusetts. Delivery operator licenses allow businesses to operate their own warehouses and inventory without affiliation to a dispensary.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts created this special license type for cannabis delivery operators, awarding licenses only to qualified Economic Empowerment and Social Equity Applicants after a rigorous evaluation process.

“Cannabis is a historically cash-based industry with very little capacity for digital payments, even with the popularity of online delivery platforms,” said Cathy Corby Iannuzzelli, co-founder and president of KindTap. “The KindTap and KindRun teams have worked together for over two years to introduce this cohesive platform that offers seamless cannabis home delivery and digital payment experiences. In this business, operating without cash is not only innovative but imperative to remove the risks to consumers associated with collecting cash upon delivery. KindRun is the future of cannabis and we are thrilled to trailblaze the innovation of what the industry can become.”

Jeffrey Harris, co-founder and CEO of springbig explained that since its inception, springbig has strived to provide top-tier software solutions to all services within the cannabis industry.

“We are proud to partner with KindRun and establish novel loyalty and marketing strategies for new Massachusetts home delivery licensees. springbig supports the work of all social equity operators and is honored to help launch the first cashless home delivery operator on the East Coast.”