InMed Commercializes Rare Cannabinoids For Health And Wellness Market

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Excitement may be building around the potential medical benefits of rare cannabinoids — natural compounds that occur in small quantities in hemp and cannabis plants — and one Nasdaq-listed company says it is commercializing its portfolio to meet the rising demand for cannabinoids as they swiftly become commodity products.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM develops and manufactures rare cannabinoids for the pharmaceutical and consumer health and wellness industries without touching a single plant. InMed states it is developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics for common and rare diseases with high unmet medical needs such as glaucoma and Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Through its U.S. subsidiary BayMedica LLC, InMed recently launched business-to-business sales of cannabidivarin (CBDV), a non-intoxicating rare cannabinoid that has been the subject of research in autism, epilepsy, acne, alopecia, inflammatory bowel disease, nausea and pain.

“Ensuring a reliable, large-volume source of highly pure, bioidentical CBDV is an important step forward in the health and wellness sector,” said Dr. Shane Johnson, general manager of BayMedica. “Whether you are a researcher or product developer at a multinational consumer packaged goods company, the ability to access highly pure and consistent active ingredients, free from contaminants typically found in plant-sourced cannabinoids such as pesticides, heavy metals, or potentially even THC, is a fundamental requirement.”

CBD With A Twist?

Cannabinoids are said to trigger beneficial effects on the human body by interacting with the endocannabinoid system (ECS), which regulates sleep, appetite, mood, memory, production and fertility. CBDV is one of the most studied rare cannabinoids and has been the subject of research in autism, epilepsy, acne, alopecia, inflammatory bowel disease, nausea, and pain.

Additionally, the adoption of cannabinoid use in consumer products is growing exponentially as shoppers are seeking out products that provide enhanced experiences and overall benefits beyond the typical use cases. This demand has sparked cannabinoid incorporation in a variety of goods such as cosmetics, supplements and nutraceuticals, beverages, and more. Brands such as Charlotte’s Web CWBHF, Recess Hemp, and Kiehl’s LRLCY have formulated quality products to specifically target areas that consumers are looking to improve and easily incorporate into their daily routines. These benefits could include pain management, improved appearance of the skin, better digestion, or something else.

InMed and BayMedica are reportedly producing a portfolio of rare cannabinoids as raw ingredients for health and wellness products. In addition to CBDV, they are making nonintoxicating cannabichromene (CBC), an anti-inflammatory that may contribute to the pain-killing effects of cannabis, cannabicitran, (CBT) and launching delta-9 (tetrahydrocannabivarin) THCV shortly.

By establishing a reliable and highly pure supply of rare cannabinoids at commercial scale, product manufacturers and consumer brands could have the ability to differentiate themselves through improved product formulations.

As research continues to identify the unique characteristics of cannabinoids beyond THC and CBD, their acceptance could be poised to grow significantly. A Grand View Research report predicts the retail market for rare cannabinoids may reach $26 billion by 2028.

InMed and BayMedica aren’t the only companies exploring the benefits of rare cannabinoids. Grove Inc. GRVI is researching how some rare cannabinoids can be used to promote wellness, and Cresco Labs Inc. CRLBF makes a vape cartridge with the rare cannabinoid cannabigerol (CBG), which is used to combat pain.

