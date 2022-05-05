Schwazze's Star Buds Cannabis Dispensary First Marijuana Co. To Have Its Logo On A Professional Sports Team Uniform

Schwazze’s SHWZ SHWZ Colorado dispensary, Star Buds claims to have become the first cannabis company to place its logo on a professional sports team's uniform as the official sponsor of the Colorado Summit, Colorado's first professional ultimate disc team.

"We're incredibly proud to be the first cannabis company to sponsor Colorado's first professional ultimate disc team and hope this will drive a movement toward the acceptance of cannabis in professional sports," stated Justin Dye, CEO and chairman of Schwazze.

The Colorado Summit's season kicks off on Saturday, May 7th in Seattle at 6 PM MT. The Summit will play their first home game on Memorial Day Weekend, May 28th at 7 PM MT at the University of Denver's Peter Barton Stadium. Fox Sports will be broadcasting two of the Colorado Summit's home games live nationally on FS2 this season. All of their games can be streamed online on AUDL.TV.

Ultimate was created in 1969 and is now the fastest-growing sport in the world. The fast-paced, high-flying sport is being considered for admission to the 2028 Olympics.

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.

