Schwazze Common Shares Will Trade On NEO Exchange Under Symbol 'SHWZ' In Late March

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., dba Schwazze, (OTCQX:SHWZ) has received final approval from the NEO Exchange to list the company's common shares onto the NEO – a tier one Canadian stock exchange based in Toronto, Ontario. The common shares are expected to begin trading on the NEO as of March 23, 2022, under the symbol SHWZ.

Schwazze is currently listed on the OTCQX and has noted that the additional listing onto the NEO, enabling the company's common shares to be traded on a senior exchange in Canada, will provide additional exposure to an increased number of retail and institutional investors.

"The NEO listing is an important milestone for Schwazze and provides an additional platform as we bring our story to new investor audiences, and we continue to execute our proven growth playbook as an MSO with a differentiated regional position," said Nancy Huber, chief financial officer of Schwazze. "The NEO is now setting the pace for Cannabis companies who want to attract the right institutional attention and increase their liquidity."

Schwazze public disclosure documents are available under Schwazze's profiles on EDGAR and on SEDAR.