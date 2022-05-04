QQQ
Aurora Cannabis, GrowGen, The Parent Co. And Other Marijuana Operators Announces Earnings Release Dates

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 4, 2022 9:33 AM | 2 min read

Several large cannabis operators announced their earnings release dates and conference calls.

Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its third quarter fiscal year 2022 on May 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The company will report its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2022 after the close of markets that same day.

Miguel Martin, CEO, and Glen Ibbott, CFO, will host the conference call and question and answer period.

Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF TRUL will hold a conference call on May 12, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time following the release of its Q1 2022 financial results.

Chairman, founder, and CEO Kim Rivers, CFO Alex D'Amico, and president Steve White will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc. VFF will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter financial results on May 10, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The company expects to report its first quarter 2022 financial results on May 10, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. ET.

GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on May 10, 2022 after the market close. The announcement will be followed by a live earnings conference call at 5:00 p.m. EST.

The Parent Company

TPCO Holding Corp. GRAMF GRAM will report financial results for the Q1 ended March 31, 2022, on May 16, 2022, after market close. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 17th, 2022.

