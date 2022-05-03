Cannabis Meets Sex: oOYes Launches 8 Products With A 'Sex, Drugs And Rock 'n Roll Vibe'

To celebrate Spring, oOYes Inc. has launched a "cannagasmic, travel-centric, ecstatic" sex brand.

Created by women, for everyone, oOYes is sex-forward, experience-driven and designed to open communication while delivering a "cannagasm" for under $25.

In her journey from colostrum to cannabis, founder Tanya Griffin spent the last 30 years focused on women’s health and building retail stores, brands and a vertically-integrated cannabis company centered around a lasting customer experience.

“If we are going to survive this industry as a craft cannabis brand we must connect with women and provide an unforgettable experience,” says Griffin. Building a sex brand is her last hurrah.

As cannabinoid-infused sex products go, oOYes is differentiated by its relatively high potency, full-spectrum CBD, CBG, and orange cream terpenes that create a subtle, lickable orange blossom taste. Leaning into the honey, the oOYes “secret sauce” includes Uh Huh Honey, Griffin’s sister brand, that wraps a patented, bee-infused, super bioavailable honey throughout oOYes lubes, elixir, massage candle, and tantric bee-infused honey.

All about creating an oOYes experience, the brand leans into sex and drugs. oOYes products are unabashedly sex forward with products tied to 1960-70’s rock n’ roll.

Launching first in Colorado, oOYes will be adding THC to the mix this year and currently meets the customer online, sex shops, boutique retail, dispensaries and pop-ups. Unique to the industry, oOYes works with travel partners to provide a $69 Sexperience oObox accessible in the privacy of one’s hotel room.