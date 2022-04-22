Cannabis Global Financial Results For The Quarter Show Staggering Revenue Growth Of 2,330% YoY

Cannabis Global, Inc. CBGL announced financial and operational performance data for the three months ended February 28, 2022.

"The past six months represents a breakthrough period for Cannabis Global on a relative basis," stated Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global. "We are beginning to see lift-off on our commercial-stage operational model, with extremely rapid top-line growth, expanded product offerings, better funding terms, and more strategic opportunities. And all of it comes from the foundation we have put in place over recent years with our R&D focus and our strong IP orientation."

Financial Highlights

Total revenues for the three months ended Feb 28 were $627k, up 2,330% on a year-over-year basis

Total revenues for the six months ended Feb 28 were $1.2M, up 3,860% on a year-over-year basis

Cash increased 1,860% year over year to $604k

Total assets increased 34% year over year to $15 million

Operational highlights for the period ended Feb 28, 2022