QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Cannabis Global Financial Results For The Quarter Show Staggering Revenue Growth Of 2,330% YoY

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 22, 2022 8:51 AM | 1 min read

Cannabis Global, Inc. CBGL announced financial and operational performance data for the three months ended February 28, 2022.

"The past six months represents a breakthrough period for Cannabis Global on a relative basis," stated Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global. "We are beginning to see lift-off on our commercial-stage operational model, with extremely rapid top-line growth, expanded product offerings, better funding terms, and more strategic opportunities. And all of it comes from the foundation we have put in place over recent years with our R&D focus and our strong IP orientation."

Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues for the three months ended Feb 28 were $627k, up 2,330% on a year-over-year basis

  • Total revenues for the six months ended Feb 28 were $1.2M, up 3,860% on a year-over-year basis

  • Cash increased 1,860% year over year to $604k

  • Total assets increased 34% year over year to $15 million

Operational highlights for the period ended Feb 28, 2022

  • Signed definitive agreement with Caliwanna brands for comprehensive marketing and sales integration as well as to acquire Caliwanna cannabis brands

  • Summarily restructured short-term convertible debt to reduce dilution risk and position company on more favorable capital terms

  • Announced intention to apply for additional patent protection for its unique inventions for the creation of nanoparticles and nanofibers made for cannabinoids

  • Laid foundation for the launch of an expanded suite of edibles products

  •  

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Arman TabatabaeiCannabisEarningsNewsPenny StocksMarkets