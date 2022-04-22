Cannabis Global Financial Results For The Quarter Show Staggering Revenue Growth Of 2,330% YoY

Cannabis Global, Inc. CBGL announced financial and operational performance data for the three months ended February 28, 2022.
"The past six months represents a breakthrough period for Cannabis Global on a relative basis," stated Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global. "We are beginning to see lift-off on our commercial-stage operational model, with extremely rapid top-line growth, expanded product offerings, better funding terms, and more strategic opportunities. And all of it comes from the foundation we have put in place over recent years with our R&D focus and our strong IP orientation."
Financial Highlights
Total revenues for the three months ended Feb 28 were $627k, up 2,330% on a year-over-year basis
Total revenues for the six months ended Feb 28 were $1.2M, up 3,860% on a year-over-year basis
Cash increased 1,860% year over year to $604k
Total assets increased 34% year over year to $15 million
Operational highlights for the period ended Feb 28, 2022
Signed definitive agreement with Caliwanna brands for comprehensive marketing and sales integration as well as to acquire Caliwanna cannabis brands
Summarily restructured short-term convertible debt to reduce dilution risk and position company on more favorable capital terms
Announced intention to apply for additional patent protection for its unique inventions for the creation of nanoparticles and nanofibers made for cannabinoids
Laid foundation for the launch of an expanded suite of edibles products
