Curaleaf International Registers Range Of Proprietary THC/CBD Cannabis Oil Product Formulations In Malta

Curaleaf International, a division of Curaleaf Holdings CURLF CURA, announced the successful license of the company’s range of cannabis based medicines as extract, under the name Adven, in Malta.

The product range is being manufactured to meet the growing demand for medical cannabis products across Europe and builds on Curaleaf International being the first company to register a THC cannabis extract Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient in Italy. The products are already being prescribed to a growing number of patients in the UK and Germany.

The licensed cannabis-based medicine range incorporates a variety of different strengths and THC/CBD formulations in oil format, which will address a wide range of specialist requirements, all 100% European sourced, from plant to manufacture and EU-GMP certified through the company’s vertically integrated business.

Commenting on this landmark registration, Curaleaf International CEO, Antonio Costanzo stated: “We are very proud of this achievement. Thanks to Curaleaf International’s regulatory expertise in pharmaceuticals we have obtained registration of a full line of medicinal products to support doctors, pharmacists and patients’ demands for high quality cannabis products going forward. We believe this will open a new era of opportunity for licensed cannabis-based medicines in the Maltese market. This news, in addition to our recent registration in Italy, is very promising momentum for Curaleaf International as we continue to witness growing demand for our products across the growing European market."

Commenting on Curaleaf International’s wider research strategy, Barbara Pacchetti, chief scientific officer stated: “Curaleaf International is committed to advancing the industry’s understanding of the medical potential of cannabis through licensed cannabis-based medicines. We anticipate a new era to place cannabis-based medicine in therapeutical disease protocols alongside conventional drugs. Our pioneering scientific research and clinical programs are designed to provide more clinical data to underpin the growing medical cannabis market. Our aim is to continue to generate evidence regarding the potential therapeutic benefits of medical cannabis for patients and clinicians.”

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

