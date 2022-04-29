Panel: Forian's Andrew Douglas Speaks On Building Access To Cannabis For Those Who Need It Most

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Andrew Douglas, chief data and analytics officer at Forian Inc. FORA, joined a five-member panel at the Benzinga 2022 Cannabis Capital Conference to discuss the complexities of cannabis legalization and how important access is for patients and consumers who deserve so much more.

Forian optimizes the operational, clinical and financial performance for healthcare, cannabis and the government sector, providing businesses with innovative software solutions, proprietary data and predictive analytics technologies.

Other members of the panel included:

Nick Kovacevich, CEO of Greenlane Holdings GNLN

Vahan Ajamian, CPA, CA, CFA, Capital Markets Advisor of High Tide Inc HITI

Greg Stolowitz, VP Corp Dev and IR of WM Technology Inc MAPS

Moderator: David Feldman, Co-Founder and CEO of Skip Intro Advisors, LLC.

Watch the full panel discussion below:

